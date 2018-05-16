This playable Stylophone-style business card is way cooler than yours

Now here’s a business card that American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman would kill for (possibly literally): a PCB that, as well as providing personal information, doubles-up as a Stylophone-style synth.

“When it comes to business cards, the entire point is to show off,” says creator Tim Alex Jacobs, who’s explained how the card came about in a lengthy post on his website. The StyloCard, as its known, is the same size as a regular card, but significantly cooler. Add some USB power and you can play the mini keyboard at the bottom using a crocodile clip.

Check out the video above to see how it all works. Tim’s only problem now will be making enough StyloCards for all the people who suddenly need his details...