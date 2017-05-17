This is how you get a song in the charts

Lots of people talk about making music for the love of it and say that they don’t give two hoots about commercial success, but in reality they’d like nothing more than to get some red hot chart action.

If you want to fast track yourself to the top of the hit parade, our friend Brett Domino has some advice for you; in fact, having examined recent pop history, he says that he can tell you exactly how to get there. From coming up with a three-note hook to using 808 snares or embracing tropical house, he’s come up with a winning formula and can pretty much guarantee you a hit.

Watch his four-minute guide above. We’ll see you in the top ten.