This free VST drum enhancer plugin promises to make your kicks smack “10 times harder”

There have been some great free VST plugins of late, and Cymatics’ Diablo Lite just might be another one. Designed to make your drums hit harder and cut through your mix, this promises to increase perceived loudness while keeping db levels the same.

There are two main controls: Punch is a transient shaper, while Clip is a hard/soft clipper that adds saturation. There are also input, output and mix knobs.

Diablo Lite is designed to be used on kicks - which Cymatic says can be made to smack “10 times harder” - snares and full drum loops. Before and after audio examples are available on the website.