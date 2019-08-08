This ESP Godzilla guitar is king of the monster riffs

In what has been a big week for beastly guitar designs, an anatomically faithful Godzilla custom electric guitar has unveiled to mark 65 years of Japan’s most-famous monster.

The guitar was designed by Godzilla super-fan Takamizawa Toshihiko of Japanese rock legends THE ALFEE and built by ESP. Limited to a run of five, the ESP Godzilla is available via the Godzilla online store and retails for a cool 5.5 million yen (approximately £42,587). It is currently on display at the Godzilla Store Tokyo.

Once you get to grips with the idea of holding a guitar that’s shaped like Godzilla, it promises to be a real shred machine.

The Godzilla has a deluxe spec, with a thin-U neck profile, 24 jumbo Jescar frets, Gotoh tuners, and a double-locking Floyd Rose vibrato. Appropriately it comes strapped with some serious tonal firepower by way of an active EMG-85 humbucker in the bridge position.

The detail on this guitar is quite something. There’s the LED fretboard inlay, and LEDs that light up dorsal fins for when Godzilla reaches peak radiation (this is left to the player's discretion and controlled by an on/off switch). The jack is secreted away in the creature’s foot.

Where’s left to go in guitar design after this? Maybe an atomic breath distortion pedal? We’re holding out for a Godzuki ukulele.