This could be the biggest free ROMpler available today

SampleScience has released Player, calling it “the biggest free ROMpler available today. There’s a core library of 200 instruments that covers everything from acoustic pianos to synths and drums, and in order to ensure that the size of the plugin isn’t too big, it’s been compressed to the lossless FLAC format.

The sounds are either public domain, CC 3.0 with attribution or “made for music production”. The license for each one is shown on its GUI.

Player is available now as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac. Find out more and download it on the SampleScience website.