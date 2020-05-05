This automatic melody-making plugin could provide the hook your track has been missing

While many producers put a considerable amount of effort into their drum and bass parts, melodies can sometimes feel like a bit of an afterthought. Coming up with a hooky topline isn’t easy, though, which is why MusicDevelopments has come up with the Melodya plugin .

This promises one-click melody generation based on detailed rhythm and shape options. You also have the option to use the plugin to rework an existing melody (MIDI file import is available) and once a melody has been created, you’re free to edit it in any way you like.

Rhythm and shape can actually be adjusted independently, giving you plenty of flexibility, and there are three different rhythm generators designed for different styles and genres. We’re guessing that people working in genres such as EDM have the most to gain from Melodya - it seems best suited to creating short hooks that could be repeated - but it could provide melodic inspiration whatever your musical persuasion.