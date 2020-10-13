These Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH models update the classic Jazz Bass formula, and are now reduced by $80

Sweetwater has launched a new Prime-Time deals event - see what they did there? - and this sweet reduction of $80 off the asking price off this Squier bass is well worth a closer look.
The Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH were originally priced at $479, but are slashed to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string model, both of which are available in four finishes that are exclusive to Sweetwater - Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin.
Positioned as a modern update of the classic Fender Jazz Bass tailored for contemporary players, Squier’s Contemporary Active Bass features two SQR active ceramic humbuckers and onboard preamp, as well as a C-shaped neck profile with 12”-radius fingerboard, black chrome hardware and smart matching painted headstocks.
Head on over to Sweetwater to snap these up before they're all gone – and keep an eye out for loads more of the best Prime Day music deals on MusicRadar.
Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater
An update on the classic Jazz Bass, now available at $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string, both sporting roasted maple necks and fingerboards, in four exclusive finishes.View Deal
Prime Day quick links
Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...
- Amazon (US) | Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Explore today's best guitar deals
- Amazon drum deals | The latest drum and percussion deals
- Amazon studio deals | Pick up a recording gear bargains
- Guitar Center | Check out the huge Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge home recording event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% guitars, drums and tech
- Sam Ash | Take a look around the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear
- The best cheap iPad deals for Prime Day
- The best MacBook Pro deals for Prime Day