These Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH models update the classic Jazz Bass formula, and are now reduced by $80

Sweetwater has launched a new Prime-Time deals event - see what they did there? - and this sweet reduction of $80 off the asking price off this Squier bass is well worth a closer look.

The Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH were originally priced at $479, but are slashed to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string model, both of which are available in four finishes that are exclusive to Sweetwater - Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin.

Positioned as a modern update of the classic Fender Jazz Bass tailored for contemporary players, Squier’s Contemporary Active Bass features two SQR active ceramic humbuckers and onboard preamp, as well as a C-shaped neck profile with 12”-radius fingerboard, black chrome hardware and smart matching painted headstocks.

Head on over to Sweetwater to snap these up before they're all gone – and keep an eye out for loads more of the best Prime Day music deals on MusicRadar.

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

An update on the classic Jazz Bass, now available at $399 for a four-string, and $449 for the five-string, both sporting roasted maple necks and fingerboards, in four exclusive finishes.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...