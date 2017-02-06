These PowerWire active guitar cables feature built-in preamps

R&M Tone Technology has launched a new line of PowerWire active guitar cables, which feature an internal analogue preamp to “improve signal quality and reduce noise”.

Similar to utilising active pickups, PowerWire cables run from a 9V battery, and offer increased frequency response that can retain signal at cable lengths of up to 100 feet.

Four cables are available: Clean Boost CB6, with 6dB gain boost; Clean Boost CB0, with 0dB gain boost for higher-output guitars; Super Sizzle, with sub-harmonic bass boost for guitar and bass; plus Dynamic Distortion TS09, which delivers a distortion effect and can be controlled via the guitar's volume knob.

PowerWire features include:

Active guitar cable with patented U.S. made R&M circuitry

Clean flat boost from 20 Hz to 20 KHz w/0.5db flatness across spectrum, an industry first

Proven signal strength and spectrum retention even at cable lengths of up to 100 feet

Battery-powered preamp built into the jack

Reduced noise and increased signal quality across the frequency spectrum

Makes passive, ordinary cables sound dull in comparison

Has the effect of adding active pickups to any guitar connected with PowerWire

PowerWire guitar cables are currently available for $99 from R&M Tone Technology.