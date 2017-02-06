These PowerWire active guitar cables feature built-in preamps

R&M Tone Technology has launched a new line of PowerWire active guitar cables, which feature an internal analogue preamp to “improve signal quality and reduce noise”.
Similar to utilising active pickups, PowerWire cables run from a 9V battery, and offer increased frequency response that can retain signal at cable lengths of up to 100 feet.
Four cables are available: Clean Boost CB6, with 6dB gain boost; Clean Boost CB0, with 0dB gain boost for higher-output guitars; Super Sizzle, with sub-harmonic bass boost for guitar and bass; plus Dynamic Distortion TS09, which delivers a distortion effect and can be controlled via the guitar's volume knob.
PowerWire features include:
- Active guitar cable with patented U.S. made R&M circuitry
- Clean flat boost from 20 Hz to 20 KHz w/0.5db flatness across spectrum, an industry first
- Proven signal strength and spectrum retention even at cable lengths of up to 100 feet
- Battery-powered preamp built into the jack
- Reduced noise and increased signal quality across the frequency spectrum
- Makes passive, ordinary cables sound dull in comparison
- Has the effect of adding active pickups to any guitar connected with PowerWire
PowerWire guitar cables are currently available for $99 from R&M Tone Technology.