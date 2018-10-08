There are no tricks, only treats from Solar Guitars’ V2.6 Halloween

Just two weeks on from the announcement of four eye-catching new S series models, Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has got its 31 October celebrations in early with the V2.6 Halloween electric guitar.

The V shape is packing a swamp ash body, three-piece maple neck, ebony fretboard with limited red Solar inlay and Grover 18:1 tuners.

Duncan Solar Alnico V pickups provide the tonal firepower, adjusted via a three-way toggle switch, volume and tone control (with coil-split).

There’s also a tune-o-matic bridge with through-body stringing, and a gigbag is included.

The Trans Blood Red Matte-finished V2.6 Halloween is available to preorder now for $/€799 (approx £700) from Solar Guitars.