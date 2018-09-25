More

Solar Guitars adds four eye-catching new models to its electric line-up

By ()

New guitars feature stainless steel frets, neck-through construction and poplar burl tops

Ola Englund is continuing his unstoppable run of new Solar Guitars models with four fresh S series guitars.

Each model comes equipped with stainless steel frets and neck-through construction, as well as a five-piece maple/jatoba neck and mahogany body with poplar burl top.

They’re also packing Ola’s signature Duncan Solar Alnico V pickups, plus locking tuners and an included gigbag.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Bridge-wise, you’re looking at a Hipshot fixed bridge on the Blue Burst S1.6BLBM LTD and Solar Burst Matte S1.6SBM LTD ($/€999), while the Lime Burst Matte S1.6ETLBM LTD and Poplar Burst Matte S1.6ETPBM LTD ($/€1,199) feature the EverTune bridge.

We continue to be impressed by the formidable spec Ola kits these guitars out with - and don’t those finished poplar tops look ace?

They’re all available to preorder from Solar Guitars, and set to ship from 10 October.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info