Solar Guitars adds four eye-catching new models to its electric line-up

Ola Englund is continuing his unstoppable run of new Solar Guitars models with four fresh S series guitars.

Each model comes equipped with stainless steel frets and neck-through construction, as well as a five-piece maple/jatoba neck and mahogany body with poplar burl top.

They’re also packing Ola’s signature Duncan Solar Alnico V pickups, plus locking tuners and an included gigbag.

Bridge-wise, you’re looking at a Hipshot fixed bridge on the Blue Burst S1.6BLBM LTD and Solar Burst Matte S1.6SBM LTD ($/€999), while the Lime Burst Matte S1.6ETLBM LTD and Poplar Burst Matte S1.6ETPBM LTD ($/€1,199) feature the EverTune bridge.

We continue to be impressed by the formidable spec Ola kits these guitars out with - and don’t those finished poplar tops look ace?

They’re all available to preorder from Solar Guitars, and set to ship from 10 October.