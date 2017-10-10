The ZVEX Effects TB-1 microphone is made from an actual tea ball

Something’s been brewing at ZVEX Effects over the past few months: the TB-1 Tea Ball microphone.

Built inside a real stainless steel tea ball - the sort you use when you’re making a cuppa with loose tea - this is designed to reject sound from sources that are more than an inch away from the grill. ZVEX says that this makes it useful when you need to avoid capturing any ambient noise - either in the studio or on stage.

The tea ball itself has a springy mesh, which is designed to be comfortable right up against your mouth (this is the best way to use the TB-1, we’re told). You can actually disassemble the mic and wash the internal foam windscreen in soapy water, should you wish.

The TB-1’s output level is similar to that of a guitar, and it features a 1/4-inch female jack that runs parallel to the mic stand. It’s powered by two replaceable CR2032 batteries.

You can pre-order the TB-1 from the ZVEX Effects website. It costs $249.