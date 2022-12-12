Hear Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan's comeback song with The Winery Dogs' on Xanadu

By Rob Laing
published

Putting the power in trio

The Winery Dogs
(Image credit: The Winery Dogs)

Of all Mike Portnoy's projects since his departure from Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs have arguably connected with audiences the most, with the broadest appeal. The combination of his chops with Ritchie Kotzen's vocals and guitar alongside bass ace Billy Sheehan has proved pretty irresistible for two albums – and now they're coming back with the a third. Called III. 

Interview

Richie Kotzen

(Image credit: Julia Lage)

Richie Kotzen: “You should be able to solo in any key, major or minor, if you plan on playing music”

New single Xanadu is typical Winery Dogs – the trio's chops always enhancing the big riff energy and melodic hooks of their songwriting. And just listen to Kotzen and Sheehan duelling on that recurring lick!

Welcome back boys! III is released on 3 February via the band's own Three Dogslabel and the band tour the UK in February, March and April with European dates already lined up for the summer. Find out all the details here (opens in new tab)

The Winery Dogs

(Image credit: The Winery Dogs )

III track listing:

1. Xanadu
2. Mad World
3. Breakthrough
4. Rise
5. Stars
6. The Vengeance
7. Pharaoh
8. Gaslight
9. Lorelei
10. The Red Wine

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 