Hear Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy and Billy Sheehan's comeback song with The Winery Dogs' on Xanadu

Of all Mike Portnoy's projects since his departure from Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs have arguably connected with audiences the most, with the broadest appeal. The combination of his chops with Ritchie Kotzen's vocals and guitar alongside bass ace Billy Sheehan has proved pretty irresistible for two albums – and now they're coming back with the a third. Called III.

New single Xanadu is typical Winery Dogs – the trio's chops always enhancing the big riff energy and melodic hooks of their songwriting. And just listen to Kotzen and Sheehan duelling on that recurring lick!

Welcome back boys! III is released on 3 February via the band's own Three Dogslabel and the band tour the UK in February, March and April with European dates already lined up for the summer. Find out all the details here (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: The Winery Dogs )

III track listing:

1. Xanadu

2. Mad World

3. Breakthrough

4. Rise

5. Stars

6. The Vengeance

7. Pharaoh

8. Gaslight

9. Lorelei

10. The Red Wine