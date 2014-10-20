Rig tour: Richie Kotzen of Winery Dogs

“Normally, when I’m on my own gear - this is rented gear - I use the Marshall HW, which is a 100-watt Plexi, and it’s hand-wired. I don’t have that with me here in London, so we rented the 100-watt Super Lead Plexi.

"I like it because it’s a very simple amp. It’s loud and it’s very percussive, which is important for me, because I play with my fingers, so I need an amp that responds [to dynamic playing]. If I play harder, I want it to be louder, if I play soft, I want it tobequiet.Thisampdoesthatverywelland that’s why I gravitate towards these.

“I’ve run them many different ways. I used to jump the channels [the process of patching the amp’s two inputs together to double the available gain] but lately, I’m finding that I’m getting a better sound just by plugging into the second channel, the top input. Then I’m running the treble, the middle and the bass all the way up, presence is about halfway and then the volume just depends on the room.

“Because of the overdrive pedal I’m using, I can actually have this amp relatively low and still get a good aggressive overdrive. Normally, to get these amps to give a good overdrive, you crank ’em, which I do in a larger room, but because of the pedal I designed, I’m able to get the sound I want and not have to drive the amp quite as hard as I used to.”