Classic albums featuring Mike Portnoy

Best known as the founder-drummer of progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater, Portnoy’s 10 albums with the band over 25 years still stand as a benchmark of metal, prog metal and prog rock drumming.

His way with mathematically mind bending time signatures, limb-twisting polyrhythms and eye-watering speed put him at the forefront of drumming in that time. Since leaving DT in 2010, he has put his talents to a wide number of projects, including his prog-rock supergroup with Neal Morse, TransAtlantic and the proggy Big Elf, metalcore with Avenged Sevenfold, plus more straightahead rock with Flying Colors, The Winery Dogs, and Adrenaline Mob. Always keeping the prog flag flying, he’s also put on prog rock cruises with Progressive Nation at Sea.

He’s also back as the brains and beats behind the metal all-stars Metal Allegiance, with members of Mastodon, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Trivium and more.

Here, we run through 5 classic albums that feature Portnoy's playing.