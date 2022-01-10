Timbaland compares The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Since its surprise release on 7 January, Dawn FM - the new album from The Weeknd - has received pretty much universal acclaim.
One of those to sing its praises was none other than super-producer Timbaland; in fact, he’s even gone so far as to compare it to the biggest-selling album of all time - Michael Jackson’s Thriller.
Commenting on social media while listening to the new record, Timbaland said: "This album’s different, yo. This shit right here, this on some Thriller shit. Trust me when I tell you. And the way he dropped this shit yo… congrats. This shit is amazing."
Dawn FM does have a Thriller connection, of course - MJ producer Quincy Jones delivers a spoken-word performance on A Tale By Quincy. Timbaland himself has a link with the King Of Pop, too - he was part of the production team on Xscape, the posthumous Jackson album that was released in 2014.
Much of the synth-pop flavoured Dawn FM was co-produced by experimental electronic artist Oneohtrix Point Never, while other collaborators on the record include Max Martin, Swedish House Mafia, Tyler, The Creator, Calvin Harris and Jim Carrey.