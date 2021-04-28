The USA-built Epiphone Frontier acoustic guitar returns after 51 years – and it costs $3.9k

We first spied the reissue USA Epiphone Frontier acoustic guitar back at Winter NAMM 2020 but it's now fully surfaced in the wild. But as a handcrafted USA Collection model, as opposed to the Masterbilt option, don't expect affordability here.

(Image credit: Epiphone )

But what a looker! The originals were made between 1958 and 1970 at the hallowed Kalamazoo factory. A whole 51 years on, these Frontier FT-110 models bring the USA build back, this time in Bozeman, Montana.

Specs remain true to the 25.5" scale model's heritage with a Sitka spruce top and solid figured maple back and sides. The round C-shape neck is mahogany with an Indian rosewood fretboard featuring 20 Legend frets with mother-of-pearl slotted rectangle inlays.

There are two finish options with Frontier Burst and the Antique Natural shown below.

(Image credit: Epiphone )

Tuners are gold-plated Gotoh Keystones, the 'Belly Up' bridge is Indian rosewood too and bridge pins are TUSQ with a bone saddle. There's also a LR Baggs VTC pickup fitted.

More info at epiphone.com