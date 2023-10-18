The Spruce Goose is Electro-Harmonix's take on the Bluesbreaker overdrive pedal – but this one goes to 11

Now the Marshall Bluesbreaker overdrive pedal is back, we don't need another one. So the Electro-Harmonix Nano-sized Spruce Goose is aiming to take that bluesprint (see what we did there?) and add more output, an active bass circuit, and two extra levels of input gain vis a Lift switch. Sounds versatile.

And the demo proves it – with the company's Tom Burda delivering another great showcase of the range this can cover. The company has form with the Crayon, Klon-style Soul Food and Tube Screamer-influenced East River Drive and this could be another go-to at $129.

The true-bypass Goose features a soft footswitch with selectable latching/momentary functionality. "Tap the footswitch for normal latch switching function or press and hold for momentary blasts of boost and OD," says EHX.

More info at Electro-Harmonix.