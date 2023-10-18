The Spruce Goose is Electro-Harmonix's take on the Bluesbreaker overdrive pedal – but this one goes to 11

By Rob Laing
published

Is it worth taking a gander at?

Electro-Harmonix Spruce Goose pedal
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Now the Marshall Bluesbreaker overdrive pedal is back, we don't need another one. So the Electro-Harmonix Nano-sized Spruce Goose is aiming to take that bluesprint (see what we did there?) and add more output, an active bass circuit, and two extra levels of input gain vis a Lift switch. Sounds versatile.

And the demo proves it – with the company's Tom Burda delivering another great showcase of the range this can cover. The company has form with the Crayon, Klon-style Soul Food and Tube Screamer-influenced East River Drive and this could be another go-to at $129. 

  

The true-bypass Goose features a soft footswitch with selectable latching/momentary functionality. "Tap the footswitch for normal latch switching function or press and hold for momentary blasts of boost and OD," says EHX. 

More info at Electro-Harmonix

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 