Electro-Harmonix invites guitarists to play in colour with the Crayon full-range overdrive pedal

Guitar players tired of mid-boosted overdrives would do well to explore the latest addition to Electro-Harmonix's burgeoning catalogue, the Crayon, which offers an open frequency range.

Suited to both solo dirt and boosting other drive pedals, the Crayon goes from a hint of drive to full-on distortion, and delivers full control over bass and treble frequencies.

For reasons unknown, the pedal is available with two graphics, but both feature true bypass switching and nine-volt battery or power supply operation.

The Crayon is available now for $83.63 - EHX has more.