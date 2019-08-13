The SpaceCraft Granular iOS synth is touching down in desktop DAWs

We’re seeing plenty of desktop plugins jumping to iOS just at the moment, but Delta-V Audio’s SpaceCraft Granular is going in the other direction. Starting out on mobile, this granular synth is now coming to a DAW near you as a VST/AU plugin .

Said to offer instant gratification and an inspiring workflow, SpaceCraft Granular includes two parallel granular engines that provide grain frequency/length control, sample position LFO, stereo reverb/filter and pitch/ring-modulation. There’s also a grain pitch sequencer, MIDI/MPE support and live sampling capabilities.

The GUI sits on a single page, and promises an intuitive set of controls that encourage sound design and sonic exploration. Among the additions in the desktop version are drag ‘n’ drop sample import, an enhanced, higher fidelity granular engine, up to eight times the number of grains and up to 16 minutes sample duration. There are more features to come, too.

The port has been created in collaboration with Tracktion Software as part of its Tracktion Presents initiative, which sees the company offering a helping hand to independent developers who are trying to bring their products to a wider market.