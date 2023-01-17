The new Walrus Melee Wall Of Noise pedal has a joystick!

High gain distortion, reverb and a joystick sounds like a combination for fun to us. Walrus Audio clearly agree as its new Melee pedal ($299 / £305 / €349 – the dollar exchange rate bites again) is promising a wall of noise.

The company is openly stating it went for a less is more approach to the pedal's controls; more fun and creativity, with less tinkering. We can get on(pedal)board with that.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The joystick controls the distortion level with the y-axis and reverb mix with the x-axis and there's three different reverb alogorithms to enjoy: Ambient, Octave Down (the Slö and Slötvå pedals' Dark mode) and Reverse Reverb With Feedback.

You can run the distortion into the reverb or vive versa with a toggle switch, and even on paper this sounds like the recipe for a lot of glorious noise to orchestrate in musical ways. The demos prove it…

More info at Walrus Audio (opens in new tab)