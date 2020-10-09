The MP MIDI Controller is now available for pre-order: are you ready to take your plugins outside the box?

Already one of the most talked about products of the year, the MP MIDI Controller - which is designed to let you ‘control your plugins like hardware’ - is now available for pre-order.

A few things have changed since we first saw the device back in May . The enclosure has been redesigned from the ground up, and is now made from wood, and there are new features such as oversampling of the hosted plugins.

As well as the hardware, which features a 21.5-inch IPS 1920 x 1080 monitor that’s surrounded by 32 endless encoders, the MP MIDI Controller also comes with a companion VST3/AU/AAX software plugin that itself can host VST2/VST3/AU plugins. This enables your plugin of choice to be displayed on the controller, and you only control what you see in front of you (hence the hardware comparison).

Templates for lots of popular plugins are said to be included, and you can also map any that aren’t supported out of the box.