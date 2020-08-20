The moon-powered Quadrivium synth plugin sounds out of this world

Space, the final frontier... no longer the case in the world of synthesis. Meet Quadrivium, a softsynth that uses orbital data from 12 moons as modulation sources.

As far-fetched as it seems, it looks like the best way to create spacey synth soundscapes and other-worldly drones can be found in the satellites surrounding the four gas giants in our solar system.

12 moons surrounding Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus are the subjects of Giorgio Sancristoforo's latest software-based synthesizer. The sound-artist and developer, who also brought us the Berna 2 and other softsynths inspired by the cosmos, uses the orbital data to modulate oscillators, filters and delay.

The information has been taken, hour by hour, from 1 January 2020 and will continue through to 1 January 2030.

We don't have much more to go on except for a comment, posted by Giorgio himself, instructing one viewer to check out his website next week where more will be revealed.