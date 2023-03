Anyone else want to go back to the '80s? Well let Mark Lettieri and his band take you there on a four minute groove trip with this funksome jam, that also showcases the Snarky Puppy guitarist's collaborative pedal with Jackson Audio; the NewWave chorus/vibrato.

The band features Jason 'JT' Thomas on drums, Wes Stephenson on bass and Daniel Porter on keys alongside Lettieri.

