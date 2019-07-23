The Joué Grand Fretboard controller promises digital strings that play like they’re real

Joué has added the Grand Fretboard module to its line-up of silicone covers for its MPE-compatible controller . This gives you 12 frets of six strings, each of which is sensitive to velocity, vibrato and bending.

The theory is that you’ll be able to play your sounds - a selection from UVI come included - as if you were handling an acoustic instrument (a guitar being the most obvious example).

The silicone strings are designed to enable all the playing nuances of the real things, supporting the likes of finger sliding. There’s also a fretless mode, which opens up even more playing possibilities.

The Grand Fretboard is currently available in a bundle with the Joué Board for $448/€399 (regular price will be $493/€438). If you already own a Joué Board, you can purchase the module on its own for $43/€39.