The Line 6 HX Stomp is already the best-value multi-effects and amp modeller but with $100 off and a free $79 bag it's on a whole new level for Cyber Monday

It's only right that effects and amp modelling trailblazers Line 6 are still one of the companies at the forefront of the industry with its Helix range, but what we didn't see coming was how much value they would deliver in the compact HX Stomp. A pedal that would be so successful, the company had to expand the line with the Stomp XL. Now for the Cyber Monday guitar sales there are deals to be found on them at Sweetwaterand Guitar Center with this one being especially generous.

With a whole $100 off and a free HS Messenger Bag (worth $79.99) for the Stormtrooper White edition of the HX Stomp at Sweetwater, it's selling so fast Sweetwater has it on backorder but you can order it and reserve one now with stock expected in a few days.

Line 6 HX Stomp: $100 off + free bag at Sweetwater Featuring all the amp and effects modelling power of the full-sized Helix, the HX Stomp can be a powerhouse rig or take your existing pedalboard to a whole new level. Line 6 is constantly improving upon its excellence with free firmware updates of more amps and effects to download and the rare chance to get $100 off the stunning Stormtrooper White edition is the standout Helix deal right now.

Alternatively, Guitar Center has the Stormtrooper White, Black or Lightning Blue with the free bag and $50 off.

For the larger HX Stomp XL that offers the advantage of more footswitches for your amp and effects blocks there's £50 off and the free $79.99 bag at Sweetwater and Guitar Center.

If you really want to stand out, Guitar Center is offering the HX Stomp in Limited edition Purple with $50 off and the free $79.99 HX Messenger Bag.

UK deal

For the UK there's great news if you're after the HX Stomp XL for an amazing price: Andertons has slashed £70 off the Silver Edition model.

But Gear4Music has really delivered with it current price on the standard HX Stomp at £459 – that's over £40 cheaper than Andertons.