The Fender Squier Bullet guitar and bass range is now the Sonic series – and there's new models, specs and finishes

NAMM 2023: The name of Squier's Bullet range of beginner guitars and electric basses nodded to its roots but are the key entry-level instruments for attracting the next generation. If the idea is to give new players the best playing experience for their money, then it was both a great one and something the range had consistently delivered on. But now it's no more – goodbye Bullet and hello Sonic series.

The values remain the same but there are plenty of updates on the finish and spec side of things. New models too; Tom DeLonge-esque single humbucker Strats, an Esquire Tele with a humbucker, short-scale Mustangs with traditional single-coil pickup configuration in addition to the double humbucker spec… a Bronco bass!

Core tonewoods here are poplar bodies with maple necks. Let's take a look at the full specs…

Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: Black (Indian laurel fretboard) and Flash pink (maple)

Hardtail six-saddle bridge

C-shape neck profile with satin urethane finish

9.5" fingerboard radius

Squier ceramic humbucking pickup

Poplar body

Squier Sonic Stratocaster HSS (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: Black and Tahitian Coral (maple fretboard)

C-shape neck with satin finish

Squier humbucking bridge pickup, single-coil neck and middle pickups

Poplar body

Six-saddle tremolo bridge

Squier Sonic Series Stratocaster (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: Black, 2-Colour Sunburst (maple fretboard), Ultraviolet, California Blue (Indian laurel fretboard)

Six-saddle tremolo bridge

Squier single-coil pickups

Also available in Black left-handed model (£169.99)

Squier Sonic Esquire H (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: Arctic White (maple fretboard), Ultraviolet (Indian laurel fretboard)

Squier humbucker

Six-saddle hardtail bridge

Squier Sonic Telecaster (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: California Blue, Torino Red (Indian laurel fretboard), Butterscotch Blonde, Black (maple fretboard)

Six-saddle hardtail bridge

Squier single-coil pickups

Squier Sonic Mustang (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: 2-Colour Sunburst, Torino Red

24-inch scale

Squier single-coil pickups

Six-saddle hardtail bridge

Squier Sonic Mustang HH (£169.99 / $199.99)

Finishes: Flash Pink (maple fretboard), Electric Blue (Indian laurel fretboard)

24-inch scale

Squier humbuckers

Six-saddle hardtail bridge

Squier Sonic Bronco Bass (£189.99 / $209.99)

Finishes: Arctic White, Tahitian Coral (maple neck), Black (Indian laurel fretboard)

Short 30-inch scale length

Squier single-coil pickup

Four-saddle hardtail bridge

9.5 radius fretboard

Squier Sonic Precision Bass (£189.99 / $219.99)

Squier Sonic Precision Bass in Black