The Fender Squier Bullet guitar and bass range is now the Sonic series – and there's new models, specs and finishes

NAMM 2023: The name of Squier's Bullet range of beginner guitars and electric basses nodded to its roots but are the key entry-level instruments for attracting the next generation. If the idea is to give new players the best playing experience for their money, then it was both a great one and something the range had consistently delivered on. But now it's no more – goodbye Bullet and hello Sonic series.
The values remain the same but there are plenty of updates on the finish and spec side of things. New models too; Tom DeLonge-esque single humbucker Strats, an Esquire Tele with a humbucker, short-scale Mustangs with traditional single-coil pickup configuration in addition to the double humbucker spec… a Bronco bass!
Core tonewoods here are poplar bodies with maple necks. Let's take a look at the full specs…
Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: Black (Indian laurel fretboard) and Flash pink (maple)
- Hardtail six-saddle bridge
- C-shape neck profile with satin urethane finish
- 9.5" fingerboard radius
- Squier ceramic humbucking pickup
- Poplar body
- More info at Fender.com (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Stratocaster HSS (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: Black and Tahitian Coral (maple fretboard)
- C-shape neck with satin finish
- Squier humbucking bridge pickup, single-coil neck and middle pickups
- Poplar body
- Six-saddle tremolo bridge
- More info at Fender.com (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Series Stratocaster (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: Black, 2-Colour Sunburst (maple fretboard), Ultraviolet, California Blue (Indian laurel fretboard)
- Six-saddle tremolo bridge
- Squier single-coil pickups
- Also available in Black left-handed model (£169.99)
- More info at Fender.com (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Esquire H (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: Arctic White (maple fretboard), Ultraviolet (Indian laurel fretboard)
- Squier humbucker
- Six-saddle hardtail bridge
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Telecaster (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: California Blue, Torino Red (Indian laurel fretboard), Butterscotch Blonde, Black (maple fretboard)
- Six-saddle hardtail bridge
- Squier single-coil pickups
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Mustang (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: 2-Colour Sunburst, Torino Red
- 24-inch scale
- Squier single-coil pickups
- Six-saddle hardtail bridge
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Mustang HH (£169.99 / $199.99)
- Finishes: Flash Pink (maple fretboard), Electric Blue (Indian laurel fretboard)
- 24-inch scale
- Squier humbuckers
- Six-saddle hardtail bridge
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Bronco Bass (£189.99 / $209.99)
- Finishes: Arctic White, Tahitian Coral (maple neck), Black (Indian laurel fretboard)
- Short 30-inch scale length
- Squier single-coil pickup
- Four-saddle hardtail bridge
- 9.5 radius fretboard
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)
Squier Sonic Precision Bass (£189.99 / $219.99)
- Finishes: 2-Colour Sunburst, California Blue (maple fretboard), Black (Indian laurel fretboard)
- Split single-coil pickup
- 34-inch scale length
- four-saddle hardtail bridge
- More info at Fender (opens in new tab)