The Delaydelus 2 can do crazy things to 4 samples at once… if you can get hold of one

The follow-up to Bleep Labs’ previous sampler/delay instrument, Delaydelus 2 is a modular-friendly sampler/delay that can be used to manipulate up to four samples at once.

Designed to be used both on its own and with other gear, you get extensive CV in and out, a syncable delay and an audio input, giving you plenty of experimental scope. The samples can be fired off from the trigger inputs or by using the two arcade-style buttons.

On the downside, pre-orders for the Delaydelus 2 have already sold out, but a small number of additional units will be available from retailers in September. Sign up for shipping notifications on the Bleep Labs website.