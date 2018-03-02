The CRAFTrhythm mini drum sampler takes 10 minutes to build, but could provide hours of fun

Modal Electronics has announced that its CRAFTrhythm mini sampling drum machine is now available to buy. This follows the launch of the CRAFTsynth in 2016.

This 8-track machine, which also sports a 16-step sequencer, can be assembled in less than 10 minutes and doesn’t require any soldering. It can store up to 64 16-bit/44.1kHz mono samples which can be transferred to the hardware via the CRAFTapp. Each track offers a mixer, sample select, a tune control with three pitch modes, a low-pass resonant filter and three envelopes for amplitude, filter and pitch.

16 preset patterns can be stored, and there’s up to 16-part pattern chaining as well as eight kits that recall track parameters and four tracks of parameter animation. There are headphone and line outputs, and power can come via USB Mini-B or the optional AAA battery pack.

The CRAFTrhythm costs £100. Find out more on the Modal Electronics website.