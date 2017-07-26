The best new free VST/AU plugin effects to download in 2017

Slate Digital’s The Monster is only the latest of the developer’s free offerings, though we have to say it’s one of the best.

Slate offers three free mixing tools in total, with the other two being Revival and Trimmer. All the freebies must be loaded into the free Virtual Mix Rack, and you’ll need an iLok to use them. Some might feel this is a bit of a pain, but given the quality of the processors on offer, we think it’s worth dealing with the copy protection.

The Virtual Mix Rack installs with lots of payware in its browser, but as tempting as this may be, you can easily ignore it and focus on the free stuff.

Though the Trimmer is little more than a gain and phase controller, Revival is a superb source of vintage character. With a mere two controls - one for Shimmer, the other for Thickness - Revival is a quick and easy way to add punch and air to any track, bus or even an entire mix.

