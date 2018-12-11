The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new DJ gear of 2018.

Taking up positions 13 to 11 are:

13. Pioneer DJ DDJ-SX3

12. Reloop Kut

11. Audio Technica AT-LP1240-USB XP

Kicking off the top 10 we have the Rane Seventy-Two mixer...

We say: The Seventy-Two 2-channel control and performance mixer features a full color touchscreen interface, stackable Serato and Flex FX, plus expressive playback control via eight multi-function trigger pads. This mixer has loads of possibilities for pro, club and scratch DJs.