The "best distortion pedal ever made" but better? The Maxon SD-9SH stakes its claim

Between them, top fusion player Scott Henderson and Maxon know some valuable things about what makes a great distortion pedal and the new SD-9SH looks to deliver on that potential. Especially as it updates the SD-9 Sonic Distortion, a stompbox Henderson has called “the best distortion pedal ever made.”

It also has Tube Screamer designer Susumu Tamura onboard. The SD-9SH has the familiar three-controls; distortion, tone and level as the SD-9. But it's packing some tweaks based on Henderson's suggestions.

These include reducing the pedal's treble response and shifting the center frequency of the shelving filter to accentuate the lower mids. The SD-9SH also features an extra output level to help balance the output signal alongside other pedals on your 'board.

For more info check out Godlyke Distributing