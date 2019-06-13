The Arp 2600 synth remake from Behringer is officially happening

Uli Behringer has promised that the company will be making its own version of the legendary Arp 2600 synth , simply named the 2600.

In the case of ‘will they, won't they?’ the Music Tribe firm has hinted at releasing a clone of the 1971 semi-modular synthesizer for some time, until now.

In a Facebook post on the Behringer page, we are treated to a first look at the metal enclosure, but it is keen to emphasise that it is far from shipping the finished article.

The news came not long after a picture of a PCB board that, very much, fitted the same mould as the 2600 was posted on Behringer’s account.

Just over a week since the initial announcement we have been treated another update, which shows the 2600 all assembled and lights ablaze. Now all we need is to hear this thing in action.

We were also treated to some news on the Synthi VCS clone recently , which was also part of the big leak from 18-months ago. The specs that were listed for the Arp 2600 are as follows:

Legendary analogue synthesizer with triple VCO design allows for insanely fat music creation

Authentic reproduction of original “Arp 2600” circuitry with matched transistors and JFETs

Semi-modular architecture requires no patching for immediate performance

3 VCOs, each with LFO mode, FM inputs, and multiple wave-shape outputs for an awe-inspiring palette of tonal possibilities

Multi-mode VCF with dedicated low-pass output with additional switched high/notch output

Incredible range of modules including ring modulator, lag processor, sample & hold, Schmitt trigger and envelope follower

ADSR and AR Envelope generators with switchable time factor

Realistic digital spring reverb for inspiring sound effects

Noise Generator with continuously variable colour

2 dedicated LFOs with pulse and sine wave outputs

Switched Post Filter Distortion (PFD) / Inverter option on voltage processor

Differential (+/-) input VCA with both linear and exponential control inputs

Additional functions include attenuator, mixer, inverter, slew rate limiter and 4-way multiple for creative patching flexibility

External audio input for processing external sound sources

58 Faders and 15 buttons give you hands-on direct and real-time access to all parameters

83 Patch cable input/outputs for the ultimate in configuration flexibility

Powerful headphone output with dedicated level control

Comprehensive MIDI implementation with MIDI channel and Voice Priority selection

3-Year Warranty Program

Designed and engineered in the U.K.