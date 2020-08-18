More

The Antares Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription gives you access to all plugins and unlimited free upgrades

The makers of the long-standing pitch correction software, Auto-Tune, has announced a new subscription model which will feature all of the company's professional vocal production tools in one ultimate pack.

Auto-Tune Ultimate vocal production suite will afford its users unlimited free upgrades and access to select new plugins from Antares. And aside from Auto-Tune itself, the pack will also feature more professional-grade effects, including microphone modelling.

CEO of Antares Audio Technologies, Steve Berkley had this to say of the announcement: “​With the release of Auto-Tune Unlimited, we've made a complete set of our best vocal production tools available through an affordable monthly subscription. If you work with audio for music, games, podcasts, or post-production, Auto-Tune Unlimited delivers the professional tools you need.​” 

The subscription cost for the pack will retail at $24.99 per month, with a minimum commitment of two months. Check out the Antares website for more details.

