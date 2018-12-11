The 15 best record producers in the world right now

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best music tech personalities of 2018.

Taking up positions 15 to 11 are:

15. Tommy Brown

14. Paul Blair

13. Cole M.G.N

12. Mattman & Robin

11. Louis Bell

Kicking off the top 10 we have Andrew Watt...

2018 highlight: Longtime Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt has been a busy man this year with a string of production credits for the likes of Cardi B, Rita Ora, Future and 5 Seconds of Summer to name but a few.