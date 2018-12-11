The 15 best live electronic acts in the world right now

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best live electronic acts of 2018.

Taking up positions 15 to 11 are:

15. Maribou State

14. Matador

13. Leon Vynehall

12. George Fitzgerald

11. Âme

Kicking off the top 10 we have James Holden & The Animal Spirits...

2018 highlight: Holden’s latest album, The Animal Spirits, with his band of the same name, sees him move still further from the restraints of the DJ booth and dancefloor into a freer, more collaborative musical space. All the tracks on the album were recorded live in one take in his West London studio.