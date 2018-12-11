The 15 best electronica, ambient and underground DJs/producers in the world right now

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best electronica, ambient and underground DJs/producers of 2018.

Taking up positions 15 to 11 are:

15. Maribou State

14. Bruce

13. The Field

12. Leon Vynehall

11. Alexis Taylor

Kicking off the top 10 we have Lone...

2018 highlight: Matt Cutler continued his Ambivert EP series with the release of volumes three and four this year, all amidst a relentless number of shows, including a tour supporting 808 State.