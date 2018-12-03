The 13 best blues guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best blues guitarists of 2018.

Taking up positions 13 to 11 are:

13. Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz (Fantastic Negrito)

12. Robert Cray

11. Jack White

Kicking off the top 10 we have Ana Popovic...

2018 highlight: The Serbian Strat-slinger unleashed her eighth album this year, a star-studded affair produced by Keb’ Mo’ and featuring fellow blues luminaries Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Robben Ford. While the tracklisting spans a host of genres, Popovic’s searing leads tie the whole package together.