That Pedal Show comes to the UK Guitar Show

Guitarists the world over are familiar with YouTube smash That Pedal Show, and now you can see Daniel and Mick live in action at the UK Guitar Show!

Former editor-in-chief of Guitarist magazine Mick Taylor and boss man at TheGigRig Daniel Steinhardt focus mainly on effects pedals, but that also means a lot of talk about amps, guitars and everything else that goes into making fantastic tones.

You can expect demos and comparisons of new and not-so-new gear, all with plenty of comment and opinion, live and unedited!

Head to the Workshop room at 4.30pm on Saturday 29 September to catch the guys on stage. Tickets to the UK Guitar Show are available now, and entry to the workshops is free but on a first come first served basis.

Brought to you by the organisers of the London Drum Show and the London Bass Guitar Show and in association with MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques, the UK Guitar Show is set to be the ultimate weekend celebrating all things guitar.

A host of the world’s biggest guitar brands are set to showcase their gear, while a wide range of big-name players will perform on the main stage and as part of acoustic masterclasses.

The event takes place across 29 and 30 September at Olympia London.

Buy UK Guitar Show tickets here!