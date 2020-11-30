Tell us about your music making for a chance to win a £150/$200

At MusicRadar we're committed to bringing you the best and most interesting news, reviews, gear and guides on everything music making. That's why we're inviting you to take part in our latest survey about your involvement in music and your take on a wide variety of topics that we cover daily.

So whether you are into music production, perfecting your guitar, drum or keyboard skills or just enjoy listening to a whole mix of sounds, we’d like to hear from you.

Please spare just 5 minutes to take part in this survey about your interest in music to be in with a chance to win a £150 or $200 Amazon voucher (depending where you live).

This prize draw is for UK, US, and Europe* readers only and open till December 15th 2020. See here for *Prize Draw Terms and Conditions