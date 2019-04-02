Teenage Engineering teams up with Ghostly for special edition PO-33 K.O! Pocket Operator

Teenage Engineering has launched a special edition of its K.O! Pocket Operator in collaboration with Ghostly International.
The Ghostly K.O! sampler commemorates 20 years of the New York-based music/art label and features an exclusive sound and pattern set from Ghostly artist Steve Hauschildt.
It appears that the PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition is a limited run, but we're not entirely sure on the exact numbers available.
You can get hold of one from either the Teenage Engineering, or Ghostly web stores, priced at $135/£129.
PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition specs
- Includes 2 PO-33 Pins (1x black, 1x pink)
- Featuring sounds by Steve Hauschildt exclusively for Ghostly
- Microphone for sampling
- 8 melodic sample slots
- 8 drum slots
- 40 seconds sample memory
- 16 effects
- 16-step sequencer
- 16 patterns
- Step multiplier
- Parameter locks
- Built-in speaker
- 3.5mm audio I/O
- Jam sync
- Animated LCD display
- Battery powered (2x AAA)
- 1 month battery life
- Folding stand
- Clock + alarm clock
- L 10.5 cm x W 6 cm