Teenage Engineering teams up with Ghostly for special edition PO-33 K.O! Pocket Operator

Commemorating 20 years

Teenage Engineering has launched a special edition of its K.O! Pocket Operator in collaboration with Ghostly International.

The Ghostly K.O! sampler commemorates 20 years of the New York-based music/art label and features an exclusive sound and pattern set from Ghostly artist Steve Hauschildt. 

It appears that the PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition is a limited run, but we're not entirely sure on the exact numbers available.

You can get hold of one from either the Teenage Engineering, or Ghostly web stores, priced at $135/£129.

PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition specs

  • Includes 2 PO-33 Pins (1x black, 1x pink)
  • Featuring sounds by Steve Hauschildt exclusively for Ghostly
  • Microphone for sampling
  • 8 melodic sample slots
  • 8 drum slots
  • 40 seconds sample memory
  • 16 effects
  • 16-step sequencer
  • 16 patterns
  • Step multiplier
  • Parameter locks
  • Built-in speaker
  • 3.5mm audio I/O
  • Jam sync
  • Animated LCD display
  • Battery powered (2x AAA)
  • 1 month battery life
  • Folding stand
  • Clock + alarm clock
  • L 10.5 cm x W 6 cm