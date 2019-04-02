Teenage Engineering teams up with Ghostly for special edition PO-33 K.O! Pocket Operator

Teenage Engineering has launched a special edition of its K.O! Pocket Operator in collaboration with Ghostly International.

The Ghostly K.O! sampler commemorates 20 years of the New York-based music/art label and features an exclusive sound and pattern set from Ghostly artist Steve Hauschildt.

It appears that the PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition is a limited run, but we're not entirely sure on the exact numbers available.

You can get hold of one from either the Teenage Engineering, or Ghostly web stores, priced at $135/£129.

PO-33 K.O! Ghostly edition specs