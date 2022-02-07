More

New OP-Z controller and editor plugin: use your Teenage Engineering synth like a VST instrument

View all eight tracks on one screen and dive deep into the parameters

You could argue that the Teenage Engineering OP-Z’s simple control set is part of its charm (there’s no screen, so if you want one you need to hook up your mobile device) but the downside of this is that getting into the guts of it might not be as easy as you’d hoped. 

Thank goodness, then, for Momo’s new OP-Z controller and editor, a PC/Mac VST/AU plugin and standalone application that gives you direct access to the synth’s ‘hidden’ parameters.

All eight of the OP-Z’s tracks are laid out on a single screen, so you have a full overview of what’s going on. You can select projects and patterns directly from the editor, and all controllers can be automated. There’s also XY modulation of all parameters and a randomise option.

The editor costs $7.90/€6.90, which seems like a pretty small price to pay for something that could breathe new life into your OP-Z when you’re using it with your DAW. You can grab it now on the Momo website.

Teenage Engineering OP-Z editor

