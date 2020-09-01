Teenage Engineering is releasing a ‘magical’ new product this month, but what is it?

Trying to second-guess what Teenage Engineering is going to do next - and how interesting that thing is going to be - is always difficult, but when you hear that its upcoming release is something that’s been in development for six years, you’re entitled to get at least a little bit excited.

Described as a “magic apparatus”, this as-yet-untitled product will be available on 30 September,and TE assures us that it already has plenty of ready-to-ship stock. We certainly hope that the company has learned lessons from the botched launch of its modular range , which saw orders cancelled due to manufacturing problems.

In the run-up to the launch, TE will be drip-feeding more information about the new product every Friday. At the moment, there’s very little to go on, though we are told that the new “apparatus” is “great for the outdoors”, so we’re guessing it’s something portable.

What’s more, an Instagram post from TE features a photo of its team on a camping trip together, and something in the shot has been pixelated to disguise it. Whether that’s part of the product - or whether it’s just something that the company would rather we didn’t see - remains to be seen...