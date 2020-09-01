More

Teenage Engineering is releasing a ‘magical’ new product this month, but what is it?

Speculation mounts as company says that its new “apparatus” is “great for the outdoors”

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Trying to second-guess what Teenage Engineering is going to do next - and how interesting that thing is going to be - is always difficult, but when you hear that its upcoming release is something that’s been in development for six years, you’re entitled to get at least a little bit excited.

Described as a “magic apparatus”, this as-yet-untitled product will be available on 30 September,and TE assures us that it already has plenty of ready-to-ship stock. We certainly hope that the company has learned lessons from the botched launch of its modular range, which saw orders cancelled due to manufacturing problems.

are you ready for some hocus pocus? we are very proud and utterly excited to announce that we are about to release a new magic apparatus. it will hit our online store the 30th of september and we are already piling up stock. so count on us that we are ready for "next day" worldwide delivery on the day of launch. to celebrate this moment we will drop a little piece of information every friday. starting today. as we all missed each other during the long worldwide break, we took our special built teenage engineering field bus campers to inland sweden for a special launch retreat. cooking delicious food together and planning the launch in the wilderness. our new (still secret) product started development almost six years ago. over the years we have perfected every little part of it. one thing we can reveal is that it is great for the outdoors. the new magic apparatus will hit our online store 30th of september. don't sleep on it! #teenageengineering #newproduct teenage engineering

A photo posted by @teenageengineering on Aug 28, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

In the run-up to the launch, TE will be drip-feeding more information about the new product every Friday. At the moment, there’s very little to go on, though we are told that the new “apparatus” is “great for the outdoors”, so we’re guessing it’s something portable.

What’s more, an Instagram post from TE features a photo of its team on a camping trip together, and something in the shot has been pixelated to disguise it. Whether that’s part of the product - or whether it’s just something that the company would rather we didn’t see - remains to be seen...

