Teenage Engineering EP-133 KOII: 3 things we love... and 3 things we don't

Teenage Engineering's latest, Pocket Operator-influenced sampler caused quite a stir when it launched at the end of 2023 – but is it worth the hype?

Loosely based on the design of the PO-133 KO from the Pocket Operator range, the KO II is a retro-styled multipart sampler capable of sequencing beats, bass and melodies and processing sounds with a range of built-in effects.

In this video, we discuss 3 things we love about the KOII, and 3 things that haven't impressed us. Exploring its design, sampling capabilities, the potential of its workflow, and its various limitations.

You can read our full, in-depth verdict in our Teenage Engineering EP-133 KOII review.