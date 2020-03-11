Teen creates website that lets you choose your own song lyrics for hand-washing poster

In an inspired move, British teenager William Gibson has created a website, Wash Your Lyrics, that enables you to generate your own personal coronavirus-busting hand-washing poster that features your favourite song lyrics.

Noting the advice to sing two verses of Happy Birthday while washing your hands to ensure that they’re thoroughly clean - you’re supposed to do it for 20 seconds - Gibson decided to offer people a wider choice of musical material by creating a not-for-profit website that simply requires you to input an artist and song title.

It’s a genius idea and one that, appropriately enough, has gone viral, with Rage Against The Machine sharing a Killing In The Name poster on Twitter:

