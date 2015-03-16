Zynaptiq's Morph 2 lets you turn one sound into another

For many UK users, the name Morph will bring back memories of a little brown chap made of Plasticine, but in the music technology world, it's a "real-time structural audio morphing plugin". Originally developed by Prosoniq, this is now in the hands of Zynaptiq, and has just been updated to version 2.

Offering five structural audio morphing algorithms (some of which are new for this version), the plugin enables you to morph between two input channels or an input and sidechain. There are dual morphing circuits with a crossfade option, and a new formant shifter.

We're told to think of its effect as "the sonic equivalent of one object slowly changing its shape to become a different object - for example, one face becoming another."

Check out the video above for a taste of what Morph 2 has to offer. You can find out more on the Zynaptiq website, where the plugin is available in AU, AAX, RTAS and VST formats for PC and Mac. It costs $179/€199, though 1.x users can upgrade for $89/€99, and those who purchased after 1 October 2014 can upgrade for free.