XOXX Composer is a latter-day music box

The XOXX Composer is an 8-channel 16-step sequencer of the like that we've never seen before.

The hardware consists of eight rotating discs and utilises magnets with ball bearings (not the first time we've seen marble-powered music generation) as a means of step sequencing. Also included on the controller are eight individual pitch and volume controls.

XOXX is MIDI compatible, so you can connect to a wide variety instruments, or your favourite DAW. However it can also run in conjunction the dedicated XOXX desktop app, which includes an extensive sample library.

Currently there is no information on price or availability, but you can sign up for the newsletter to receive more information by heading over to the XOXX website.

[via Synthtopia]