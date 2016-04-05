Xils-Lab STiX is 35 years of drum synths in one plugin

Xils-Lab has launched a new virtual analogue drum machine in the form of STiX.

This new beat-maker builds upon the 35 year heritage of the drum machine and promises "unrivaled analogue authenticity".

Read more: Native Instruments Crush Pack

STiX is built around 10 synth engines which include virtual analogue, FM synthesis, sine + wave-shaping, cross synthesis and sample loading. The x0x sequencer delivers single or multi-lane control at the flick of a switch. It also includes a modulation matrix, two LFO's, mixer and user defined macro controls.

The plugin comes packed with 390 exclusive samples, including 15 drum kits from Wave Alchemy, featuring Roland's TR- series, E-mu SP-12 and LinnDrum.

STiX is out now and until April 30th, a 30% discount is offered, €125 instead of the full price of €179. The plugin is VST, AAX, AU and RTAS compatible on both Mac and PC, 64-bit. For more information head over to the Xils website.