Xfer Records just released 100 new presets for its Serum plugin synth

As we launch this year's search for the best VST/AU plugin synth on the market, Xfer Records has announced the first official preset add-on pack for its 2015 poll-topper Serum.

Designed by Francis Preve, this 100-patch collection is said to run the gamut as far as genres are concerned, featuring presets that are suitable for everything from future house to indie and ambient. There are also special effects, including dopplers, risers, cheering crowds and talk boxes.

The presets make use of Serum's Marco knobs, which should make it easy to tweak them to your specification. There are specialised controls for the supplied percussion sounds and rhythmic loops.

You can find out more and purchase Serum Toolkit Vol. 1 on the Xfer Records website. The pack costs $29.

Serum Toolkit Vol.1 details