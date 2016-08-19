Xenia Ghali: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

From traditional musical beginnings - she played the piano and flute as a child - Greek artist Xenia Ghali is now making a name for herself as a DJ, producer and songwriter. Her debut single Broken was released on Pitbull’s Mr. 305’s Records, while follow up Get Dirty was a collaboration with Wyclef Jean.

Her latest single, Under These Lights, recently reached number 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, and she’s currently playing DJ sets in booths and at festivals around the world.

We asked Xenia to tell us about the 10 tracks that blew her mind, and she gave us a list that spans decades and genres…