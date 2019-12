We first previewed Nektar's Panorama, a Reason-specific MIDI controller, back in October, and were impressed by its futuristic good looks and promise of a more hands-on Reason experience.



Now we're all eagerly anticipating its arrival, and you have the chance to grab the very first one for free in Nektar's competition.

To be in with a chance of bagging the stunning looking Nektar Panorama P4 Reason controller make sure you head over to the Nekar website and answer a few questions.

Click through to enter the Nekar competition